Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells 7,894 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AKRO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.