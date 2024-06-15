Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of IART stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

