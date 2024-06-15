Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Integrated Ventures Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTV opened at $1.00 on Friday. Integrated Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative net margin of 498.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,899.18%.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

