International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by Options Solutions LLC

Options Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE IBM opened at $169.20 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

