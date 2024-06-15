International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.2%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $168.40 and last traded at $168.58. Approximately 424,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,561,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

