Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.23

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.23 and traded as high as $20.47. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 11,446 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Energy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $208,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $766,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,529,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

About Invesco DB Energy Fund

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

