Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Position Cut by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 177.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 329,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 142,684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123,192 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSI stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

