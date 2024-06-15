Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Down 1.5%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 4,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 1,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $294.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

