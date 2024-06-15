Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,028 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 221% compared to the average daily volume of 1,256 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $120.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.