Invitation Homes Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 141.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

