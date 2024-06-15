IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 1% Following Insider Selling

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 1,088,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,915,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Specifically, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,393.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.11.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in IonQ by 61.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in IonQ by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

