IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 1,707,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,933,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Specifically, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $36,372.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 949,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,454.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.11.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in IonQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IonQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

