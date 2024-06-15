Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,376,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 10,261,651 shares.The stock last traded at $14.41 and had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IREN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Iris Energy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

