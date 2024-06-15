iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after buying an additional 3,879,901 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

