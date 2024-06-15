iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 196,003 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

