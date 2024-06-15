iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pariax LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 188,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,061,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $44.09 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

