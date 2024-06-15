iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $32.66. 23,187 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.21% of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

