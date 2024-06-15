iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Up 20.1% in May

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,490,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 14,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,591,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $111.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.