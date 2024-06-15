iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Up 20.1% in May

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,490,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 14,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,591,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $111.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

