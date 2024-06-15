iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274,268 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report).
