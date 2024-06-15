iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274,268 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.