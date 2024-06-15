iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Cut by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average is $95.96.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

