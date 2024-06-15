iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,845,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:USMV opened at $82.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.