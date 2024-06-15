iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 225,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 108,168 shares.The stock last traded at $127.40 and had previously closed at $129.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,794,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

