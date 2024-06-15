iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 225,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 108,168 shares.The stock last traded at $127.40 and had previously closed at $129.47.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
