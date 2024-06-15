Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Todd Kreter Sells 2,585 Shares

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) VP Todd Kreter sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $11,115.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Iteris Stock Performance

Iteris stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.51 million, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Iteris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.