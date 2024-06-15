Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Itron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Shares of ITRI opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. Itron has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

