J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.
J.W. Mays Stock Performance
Shares of MAYS opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. J.W. Mays has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $56.12.
J.W. Mays Company Profile
