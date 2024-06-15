J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

J.W. Mays Stock Performance

Shares of MAYS opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. J.W. Mays has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $56.12.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

