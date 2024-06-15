Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Down to $55.95

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.95, but opened at $54.67. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $53.81, with a volume of 49,433 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $11,424,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 840.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 678.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 91,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

