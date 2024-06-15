Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Alfred Aguilar Colas Acquires 6,000 Shares

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alfred Aguilar Colas bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$14,940.00.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of JAG stock opened at C$2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$190.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.14.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$43.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5763052 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Report on JAG

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.