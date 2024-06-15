JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) versus Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Financial Comparison

JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for JATT Acquisition and Arcellx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcellx 0 0 13 1 3.07

Arcellx has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.36%. Given Arcellx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcellx is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

48.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Arcellx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JATT Acquisition and Arcellx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A Arcellx $131.66 million 22.11 -$70.69 million ($1.03) -52.83

JATT Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcellx.

Profitability

This table compares JATT Acquisition and Arcellx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JATT Acquisition N/A -49.58% 2.84% Arcellx -38.39% -13.11% -7.11%

Summary

Arcellx beats JATT Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM). It also develops ACLX-001, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting BCMA to treat rrMM; and ACLX-002, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials that targets CD123 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). In addition, the company's preclinical product includes ACLX-003 for the treatment of AML and MDS. Further, it focuses on the development of product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has a strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize anitocabtagene autoleucel. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

