Jeff Horing Sells 1,871,828 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $58,981,300.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,141,639 shares in the company, valued at $855,233,044.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
nCino Stock Up 1.0 %
NCNO stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 177,799 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
