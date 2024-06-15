Jeff Horing Sells 1,871,828 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $58,981,300.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,141,639 shares in the company, valued at $855,233,044.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

nCino Stock Up 1.0 %

NCNO stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCNO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 177,799 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.