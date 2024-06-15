Jennifer Newstead Sells 905 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $452,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total value of $431,404.45.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total value of $423,150.85.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total value of $268,606.08.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $295,594.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $504.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $271.42 and a one year high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 30.4% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

