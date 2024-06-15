JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 2,250 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,744,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,959,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $33.66 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

View Our Latest Report on JFrog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.