John H. Rexford Sells 9,005 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $25.58 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

