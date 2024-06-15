John L. Shields Sells 2,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EverQuote stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. EverQuote's revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

