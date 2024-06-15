John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

Walmart stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $539.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.