John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 189288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

