Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

JCI stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

