Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 187.7% from the May 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

JSDA stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. Jones Soda has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.44.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 56.41%.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

