Jorge Valladares Buys 42,000 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Valladares bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

