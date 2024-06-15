JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,466,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 88,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth $406,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

JOYY Price Performance

NASDAQ:YY opened at $28.15 on Friday. JOYY has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.25.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $564.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.36 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.