JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $193.05 and last traded at $192.37. Approximately 2,343,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,121,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.90 and a 200-day moving average of $183.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $24,662,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.