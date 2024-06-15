Judo Capital Holdings Limited (JDOPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.915 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 4th. This is an increase from Judo Capital’s previous interim dividend of $1.87.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.

