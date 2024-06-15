Kerry Logistics Network Limited (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) Short Interest Up 159.7% in May

Kerry Logistics Network Limited (OTCMKTS:KRRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 159.7% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kerry Logistics Network Price Performance

Shares of KRRYF opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Kerry Logistics Network has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $1.82.

Get Kerry Logistics Network alerts:

Kerry Logistics Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kerry Logistics Network Limited, an investment holding company, provides logistics services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Integrated Logistics, E-commerce & Express, and International Freight Forwarding segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Logistics Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Logistics Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.