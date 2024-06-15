Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.77. 1,358,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,514,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

