Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.86

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.96. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 21,374 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

