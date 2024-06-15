Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) CEO Brian M. Strem Buys 3,000 Shares

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian M. Strem bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.7 %
KPRX stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.98.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($2.16). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group raised shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
