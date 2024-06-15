Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Maxim Group

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KPRX

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of KPRX stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kiora Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Erin Parsons bought 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 9,791 shares of company stock valued at $48,764 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.