Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Trading Up 0.2%

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 358.50 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 352.60 ($4.49). Approximately 200,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 173,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.48).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.79) price target on shares of Kitwave Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KITW
Kitwave Group Stock Performance
Kitwave Group Company Profile
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kitwave Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.