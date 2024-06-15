KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $11.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 364.56, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.