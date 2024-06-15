Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by One Fin Capital Management LP

One Fin Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Knife River accounts for about 5.7% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Knife River were worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,548,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Knife River by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,138,000 after purchasing an additional 373,359 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Knife River by 4,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 251,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 245,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Knife River by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,546,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knife River by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 184,192 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KNF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Knife River Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KNF opened at $68.97 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($516.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.