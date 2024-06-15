Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Senior Officer Amal Khouri Sells 20,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$116,022.00.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.70 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.35 and a 52-week high of C$6.22. The stock has a market cap of C$577.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.56.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.06). Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of C$86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0303448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

